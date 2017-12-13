FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2030, 2058 bonds
December 13, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2030, 2058 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    May 27, 2030
 Auction date                     Dec 13, 2017
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               193.8
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                106.4
 Yield (pct)                      -0.016
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.15
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    415.8
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    May 30, 2058
 Auction date                     Dec 13, 2017
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               134
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                106.25
 Yield (pct)                      0.334
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.65
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    221.5
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

