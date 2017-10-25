FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB profit, savings push Swiss budget surplus to 800 mln Sfr
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
October 25, 2017 / 12:50 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

SNB profit, savings push Swiss budget surplus to 800 mln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss government expects a budget surplus of around 800 million Swiss francs ($807 million) for 2017, it said on Wednesday, against previous expectations for a deficit of 250 million, thanks to a big payout from the Swiss National Bank.

The SNB, which made a profit of 24.48 billion francs last year from the massive investments built up in its campaign to restrain the Swiss franc, paid Bern 580 million francs this year from the windfall.

The government is also expected to spend 600 million francs less during 2017 as departments trim costs, pushing its ledgers further into the black.

The anticipated surplus marks an improvement from the last budget projection made in June, when the government forecast a surplus of 500 million francs. ($1 = 0.9918 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.