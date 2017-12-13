FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Gotthard road tunnel closed after fatal crash
December 13, 2017 / 10:02 AM / a day ago

Swiss Gotthard road tunnel closed after fatal crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Gotthard road tunnel under the Alps in Switzerland is closed after a truck and a passenger car collided, damaging the key transit route’s infrastructure, the TCS automobile club said on Wednesday.

The Blick newspaper cited local police as saying two people were killed and many injured in the accident in the tunnel, a main north-south route for Europe.

Police were not immediately available to confirm the report.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

