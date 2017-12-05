FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss government to issue nominal 3.5 bln Sfr in bonds in 2018
Sections
Featured
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
The road to Brexit
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
Special Report
reuters investigates
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
Environment
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
December 5, 2017 / 9:10 AM / a day ago

Swiss government to issue nominal 3.5 bln Sfr in bonds in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Federal Finance Administration (FFA) plans to issue bonds with a face value of 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.55 billion) in 2018, it said on Tuesday.

“Taking account of bonds maturing, the volume of bonds outstanding will be reduced by 3.3 billion francs. In view of the high liquidity, the volume of outstanding money market debt register claims will be kept at a level of 7–8 billion,” it said in a joint statement with the Swiss National Bank.

“Based on current planning, funds amounting to some 4 billion francs have to be raised on the market in the year ahead. As a positive set of accounts is expected and liquidity is to be reduced, the funding requirement is quite small despite a bond of 6.8 billion francs maturing.”

For the issuance calendar see: here ($1 = 0.9859 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.