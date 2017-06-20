FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Swiss gov't cuts 2017 growth outlook, sees tame inflation
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
June 20, 2017 / 5:49 AM / 2 months ago

Swiss gov't cuts 2017 growth outlook, sees tame inflation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, June 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss government cut its outlook for 2017 economic growth in its latest forecast on Tuesday, adding it expected inflation to remain subdued.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said it expected economic growth of 1.4 percent in 2017, below the forecast of 1.6 percent it gave in March.

"The slight downward adjustment compared with the previous forecast takes into account the more sluggish growth seen in the first quarter. Economic growth is expected to accelerate substantially throughout the year due to favourable economic conditions at an international level and thanks to the continued strong sentiment indicators," SECO said.

SECO kept its forecast for gross domestic product to expand 1.9 percent in 2018.

Inflation was forecast to be 0.5 percent in 2017 and 0.2 percent in 2018, compared to its earlier view of 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent. Anticipated rent reductions should weigh on 2018 price increases, it said.

The Swiss National Bank last week said it expected Swiss economic growth of around 1.5 percent this year, with inflation rising to 1.0 percent by 2019 from 0.3 percent this year.

"There still remains a significant amount of political risk in connection with the USA's stance on trade and fiscal policy and the implementation of the Brexit referendum. If these risks materialise, they would, however, not be likely to have an impact on Switzerland until the second half of the forecast period," SECO said.

It also cited "additional uncertainty" in Italy ahead of a general election.

"After the failure of the electoral reform, political instability is a possible threat. The associated risks must not be underestimated given the high level of government debt borne by this key member of the euro and the ongoing fragility of its banking sector," it said.

"The Swiss franc could end up being pushed up sharply if the European debt crisis were to flare up again or the situation in the banking sector worsen significantly, with considerable consequences for the Swiss economy." (Reporting by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.