FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Swiss Market Report
March 8, 2018 / 9:38 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss project debt ratio to fall to 28.8 pct in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s public sector debt ratio is set to fall below 29 percent of economic output this year as the country runs budget surpluses and its social security funds reduce debt, the finance ministry projected.

Although not a European Union member, Switzerland forecast the debt ratio using the EU’s Maastricht criteria for overall government and social security finances would dip to 28.8 percent from 29.7 percent in 2017.

The federal, cantonal and local governments plus social security funds were set to run a combined surplus of 0.8 percent of GDP this year, it said, down from 1.2 percent in 2017, when surging tax receipts helped the federal government post an unexpectedly large surplus.

Positive balances at social security funds from 2016 to 2018 should not mask imminent retirement provision challenges as the population ages, it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.