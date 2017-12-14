FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss franc hits day's lows after SNB sticks to loose policy stance
December 14, 2017

Swiss franc hits day's lows after SNB sticks to loose policy stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell against the U.S. dollar and the euro in early trade after the Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy stance on Thursday to combat the “highly valued” currency.

The dollar strengthened against the franc, up 0.13 percent at 0.9865 francs per dollar while the euro climbed by a similar margin to 1.1672 francs per euro .

The SNB kept the target range for its benchmark three-month interest rate at minus 1.25 percent to minus 0.25 percent, in line with expectations of analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Ritvik Carvalho, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
