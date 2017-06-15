FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UBS, Credit Suisse on track to meet banking rules -Swiss central bank
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 2 months ago

UBS, Credit Suisse on track to meet banking rules -Swiss central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, are on track to meet the country's updated too-big-to-fail rules but more progress is needed in preparing plans for a potential insolvency, the Swiss central bank said on Thursday.

"In particular, by end-2019, the big banks will need to demonstrate that they would be able to maintain their systemically important functions in Switzerland in the event of impending insolvency," the Swiss National Bank (SNB) wrote in its annual financial stability report.

Switzerland has already settled on its too-big-to-fail rules, which included a headline requirement for UBS and Credit Suisse to hold core capital worth 5 percent of total assets. At least 3.5 percent of the leverage ratio is to be made up of high-quality common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital.

The rules are designed to protect Switzerland's economy from a banking crisis.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.