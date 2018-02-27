Swiss Life 2017 net profit beats expectations

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Life said it had achieved its fee result target a year earlier than planned and was ahead of schedule with three of its other 2018 goals as it reported better-than-expected 2017 net profit on Tuesday.

Switzerland’s biggest life insurer said net profit after minorities rose to 1.007 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) from 922 million francs a year earlier, beating the average estimate of 983 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The Zurich-based company proposed raising its dividend to 13.50 francs from 11 francs. ($1 = 0.9373 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)