FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Swiss Market Report
March 6, 2018 / 8:39 AM / in a day

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Beznau 1 restart date: authority, operator confirm it can go ahead end-March)
    March 6 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                  
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY   TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                  
 CURRENT OUTAGE                                                   
 Beznau 1                   365        Mar 13, 2015-Mar 31        Axpo (1)***
 Muehleberg                 355        Mar 8                      BKW-FMB (4)
                                                                  
 ONGOING, FUTURE OUTAGES                                          
 /LOAD CUTS IN 2018                                               
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Load cut by 170 MW         Alpiq (3)
                                       carries on from last       
                                       outage, which ended Dec    
                                       22, runs through to Sept   
                                       17, 2018, will be wrapped  
                                       around one full outage     
                                       between Aug 6-Sep 1 and    
                                       another one between Sep    
                                       19-Oct 13                  
 Goesgen                    970        Jun 4-25                   Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365        Jun 9-Jul 7                Axpo (1)
 Beznau 1                   365        May 2-14, Aug 24-Sep 19    Axpo (1)
 Muehleberg                 355        Jul 23-Sept 10 (full),     BKW-FMB (4)
                                       reduced: Reduced Aug       
                                       19-Sep 11                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.