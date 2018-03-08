FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Swiss Market Report
March 8, 2018 / 9:48 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Muehleberg back online)
    March 8 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at 8the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                  
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY   TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                  
 CURRENT OUTAGE                                                   
 Beznau 1                   365        Mar 13, 2015-Mar 31        Axpo (1)
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
 ONGOING, FUTURE OUTAGES                                          
 /LOAD CUTS IN 2018                                               
 Muehleberg                 355        online after Mar 7         BKW-FMW (4)***
                                       stoppage                   
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Load cuts by 170 MW carry  Alpiq (3)***
                                       on from last outage,       
                                       which ended Dec 22, runs   
                                       through to Sept 17, 2018,  
                                       will be wrapped around     
                                       one full outage between    
                                       Aug 6-Sep 1 and another    
                                       one between Sep 19-Oct     
                                       13, also on March 24 only  
                                       a 320 MW cut               
 Goesgen                    970        Jun 4-25                   Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365        Jun 9-Jul 7                Axpo (1)
 Beznau 1                   365        May 2-14, Aug 24-Sep 19    Axpo (1)
 Muehleberg                 355        Jul 23-Sept 10 (full),     BKW-FMB (4)
                                       reduced: Reduced Aug       
                                       19-Sep 11                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
                                                                  
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.