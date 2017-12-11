FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts
December 11, 2017 / 1:54 PM / a day ago

TABLE-Swiss nuclear plant outages and restarts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Details Leibstadt outage dates/volumes in 2017/18)
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages
at Swiss nuclear power plants.

Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer.

Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...)
    
Please click on the link at the bottom to access the data.

New content is marked***
    
                                                                  
 REACTOR NAME               CAPACITY   TIME PERIOD                OPERATOR
                            (MW)                                  
 CURRENT OUTAGES                                                  
 Beznau 1                   365        Mar 13, 2015-Feb 28 '18    Axpo (1)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Sep 18-Dec 21, '17 (full)  Alpiq (3)
                                                                  
 FUTURE OUTAGES /LOAD CUTS                                        
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Carrying on from Dec. 21,  Alpiq (3)
                                       2017, in 2018 through to   
                                       Sept 17: to shed 170 MW    
                                       load always, wrapped       
                                       around full outage         
                                       between Aug 6-Sep 1.       
                                       Another ensuing full       
                                       outage Sep 19-Oct 13       
                                                                  
 COMPLETED OUTAGES                                                
 Beznau 2                   365        Aug 18-Sep 27, plus 2      Axpo (1)
                                       days ramp-up               
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Aug 19-Sep 18: cut by 120  Alpiq (3)
                                       MW, on Aug 19 alone        
                                       170-370 MW                 
 Muehleberg                 355        Aug 13-Sep 8               BKW-FMB (4)
 Leibstadt                  1,245      Aug 2, 2016-Feb 17, 2017   Alpiq (3)
                                       full, Feb 20-Aug 19        
                                       partial, on May 20 alone   
                                       intraday cut by 320 MW     
 Goesgen                    970        Jul 27                     Alpiq (2)
 Beznau 2                   365        Aug 4-7                    Axpo (1)
 Goesgen                    970        Jul 24, Jun 4-29           Alpiq (2)
 Muehleberg                 355        May 11, Mar 9 load cuts    BKW-FMB (4)
                                                                  
                                                                  
 Source: here
    
1) Axpo AG (formlery NOK) is part of the Axpo Holding which is 100% in public hands and also
consists of Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (CKW) and EGL AG.

2) Alpiq (40%), Axpo (25%), Zurich city (15%), CKW (12.5%), Energie Wasser Bern (ewb) (7.5%)

3) KKL is the operator, of which Alpiq AG (27.4%), Alpiq Suisse SA (5%), Axpo AG (22.8%), EGL AG
(16.3%), CKW (13.6%), BKW FMB Beteiligungen AG (9.5%), AEW Energie AG (5.4%)

4) Canton Berne (52.54%), EAG (10%), E.ON Energie (7.03%), BKW FMB (9.99%), others (20.44%)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
