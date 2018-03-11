FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2018 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

US warns 'unwise' for Syria to use weaponized gas, slams Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Syria on Sunday it would be “very unwise” for government forces to use weaponized gas, as he cited unconfirmed reports of chlorine attacks in eastern Ghouta and slammed Russian support for Damascus.

“It would be very unwise for them to use weaponized gas. And I think President Trump made that very clear early in his administration,” Mattis told reporters before landing in Oman, referring to an April 2017 strike on a Syrian airbase over a sarin gas attack. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
