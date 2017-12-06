T-Mobile board approves up to $1.5 bln buyback program

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday its board authorized a buyback program for up to $1.5 billion of the company’s common stock.

The stock repurchase program would take place through Dec. 31, 2018, the company said.

Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter said in November that the company would propose a “significant” share buyback that could start in December, signalling the company is confident in its outlook following the collapse of deal talks with Sprint Corp. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)