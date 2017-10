Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are said to be in active merger talks, CNBC reported, citing sources.

CNBC reported that the companies are still weeks away from finalizing a deal and believe the chances of reaching that deal are not assured. (cnb.cx/2fy0agJ) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)