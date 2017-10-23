FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile quarterly profit tops estimates as subscribers grow
October 23, 2017 / 11:51 AM / in 2 days

T-Mobile quarterly profit tops estimates as subscribers grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc’s quarterly profit topped Wall Street analyst estimates as the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier raised the lower end of its expected range of customer additions for the year.

Net income was $550 million, or 63 cents a share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $366 million, or 42 cents a share in the year-earlier period.

Revenue was $10.02 billion, up from $9.31 billion a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 46 cents per share and revenue of $10.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it now expects to add 3.3 million to 3.6 million customers who pay a monthly bill, up from 3 million to 3.6 million.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
