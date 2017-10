Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc said on Thursday it had added Paul Gallagher to its relationship management team.

Gallagher, who joined the firm last month, will be responsible for driving business development with institutional clients and prospects in the UK and Ireland.

Gallagher joins from State Street Global Markets, a unit of State Street Corp. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)