Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Markets News
TABLE-Brazil recovery slower in Q4 as farm exports slip

Reuters Staff

    SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic recovery
had slower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, as farm
exports slipped. But fourth-quarter data showed an investment
pickup, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on
Thursday.

Following is a breakdown of the data (percentage changes):
    
    
 Sector of Activity       Q4'17 qq  Q3'17 qq     Q4'17  Q3'17 yy
                                                 yy     
 Agriculture              0         -2           6.1    9.1
 Industry                 0.5       1            2.7    0.4
 Mining and quarrying     -1.2      -0.2         -0.1   2.4
 Manufacturing            1.5       1.7          6      2.4
 Electricity and gas,     0.3       0.1          0      0.2
 water supply, sewerage                                 
 and urban cleaning                                     
 Civil construction       0         0.2          -1.6   -4.7
 Services                 0.2       0.6          1.7    1
 Trade                    0.3       1.7          4.4    3.8
 Transportation, storage  0.9       0.1          4.4    1.9
 and mail services                                      
 Information services     0.5       0            1.5    -3
 Financial                -0.3      0.2          0.3    0
 intermediation,                                        
 insurance, social                                      
 security and related                                   
 service activities                                     
 Real estate services,    0.9       0.6          2.1    2.1
 and rental and leasing                                 
 services                                               
 Other services           -0.7      0            1      1.2
 Public administration,   0.4       0.3          0.3    -0.8
 health and education                                   
 Value added at basic     0.1       0.2          1.9    1.2
 prices                                                 
 Taxes on products less   -         -            3.3    2.5
 subsidies                                              
                                                        
 GDP AT MARKET PRICES     0.1       0.2          2.1    1.4
 Household consumption    0.1       1.1          2.6    2.2
 expenditure                                            
 Government consumption   0.2       -0.3         -0.4   -0.6
 expenditure                                            
 Gross fixed capital      2         1.8          3.8    -0.5
 formation capital                                      
 spending                                               
 Exports of goods and     -0.9      3.3          9.1    7.6
 services                                               
 Imports of goods and     1.6       6.5          8.1    5.7
 services                                               
 
 (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
