FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Glp J-reit-6 MTH results
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 8 days ago

TABLE-Glp J-reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) Oct 13 (Reuters) 
Glp J-reit         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2017  ended Feb 28, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018     to Aug 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   14.51               14.07               14.06               14.11
                       (+3.1 pct )        (+14.6 pct )         (-3.1 pct )         (+0.4 pct )
  Net                         6.39                6.30                6.26                6.26
                       (+1.5 pct )        (+19.9 pct )         (-2.0 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    2,240 yen           2,207 yen           2,194 yen           2,193 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3281.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.