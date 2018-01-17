FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:43 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) 
Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Nov 30, 2017  ended May 31, 2017     to May 31, 2018     to Nov 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    5.88                5.83                5.93                5.92
                       (+0.9 pct )         (+2.3 pct )         (+0.8 pct )         (-0.2 pct )
  Net                         1.90                2.01                2.07                2.09
                       (-5.1 pct )        (+84.9 pct )         (+8.7 pct )         (+1.0 pct )
  Div                    2,054 yen           2,017 yen           2,080 yen           2,100 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
