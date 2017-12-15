FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 6:36 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Hoshino Resorts Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

Dec 15 (Reuters) 
Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2017  ended Apr 30, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018     to Oct 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    4.64                4.46                5.52                5.63
                       (+4.1 pct )        (+12.1 pct )        (+18.9 pct )         (+2.0 pct )
  Net                         2.06                1.90                2.60                2.70
                       (+8.6 pct )         (+4.6 pct )        (+26.1 pct )         (+3.7 pct )
  Div                   11,956 yen          11,621 yen          12,238 yen          12,688 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
