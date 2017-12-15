TABLE-Hoshino Resorts Reit-6 MTH results

Dec 15 (Reuters) Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2017 ended Apr 30, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 to Oct 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.64 4.46 5.52 5.63 (+4.1 pct ) (+12.1 pct ) (+18.9 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) Net 2.06 1.90 2.60 2.70 (+8.6 pct ) (+4.6 pct ) (+26.1 pct ) (+3.7 pct ) Div 11,956 yen 11,621 yen 12,238 yen 12,688 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3287.T