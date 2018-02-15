FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Japan Excellent-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) 
Japan Excellent Inc         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Dec 31, 2017  ended Jun 30, 2017     to Jun 30, 2018     to Dec 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   11.09               10.64               10.51               10.60
                       (+4.2 pct )         (-0.1 pct )         (-5.2 pct )         (+0.8 pct )
  Net                         3.70                3.46                3.50                3.53
                       (+7.0 pct )         (+1.6 pct )         (-5.4 pct )         (+0.7 pct )
  Div                    2,670 yen           2,650 yen           2,800 yen           2,700 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
