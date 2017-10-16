TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment-6 MTH results

Oct 16 (Reuters) Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2017 ended Feb 28, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 to Aug 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 31.01 31.59 31.66 30.66 (-1.8 pct ) (-14.8 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (-3.2 pct ) Net 11.43 11.66 11.79 10.39 (-2.0 pct ) (+7.8 pct ) (+3.2 pct ) (-11.9 pct ) Div 4,295 yen 4,250 yen 4,330 yen 4,330 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8953.T