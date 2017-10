TABLE-Japan Senior Living Investment-6 MTH results

Oct 16 (Reuters) Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2017 ended Feb 28, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 to Aug 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 989 mln 988 mln 987 mln 992 mln (+0.1 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) Net 306 mln 301 mln 296 mln 296 mln (+1.7 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (-3.3 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 3,620 yen 3,561 yen 3,500 yen 3,500 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3460.T