TABLE-Kenedix Retail Reat-6 MTH results

Nov 14 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2017 ended Mar 31, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 to Sep 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.80 6.43 8.04 8.14 (+21.3 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) Net 3.10 2.55 3.14 3.10 (+21.6 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (-1.5 pct ) Div 6,115 yen 6,044 yen 6,190 yen 6,098 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3453.T