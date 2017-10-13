FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results
October 13, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 8 days ago

TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) 
Lasalle Logiport Reit         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2017  ended Feb 28, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018     to Aug 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    5.23                4.85                5.16                5.12
                       (+7.9 pct )         (-5.4 pct )         (-1.4 pct )         (-0.7 pct )
  Net                         2.43                2.74                2.43                2.41
                      (-11.3 pct )         (+9.7 pct )         (+0.1 pct )         (-1.0 pct )
  Div                    2,209 yen           2,491 yen           2,211 yen           2,188 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3466.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
