TABLE-Mirai-6 MTH results
December 11, 2017 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Mirai-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) 
Mirai Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2017  ended Apr 30, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018     to Oct 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    3.38                2.40                3.76                3.76
                      (+40.9 pct )                            (+11.4 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Net                         1.52                1.04                1.65                1.64
                      (+46.7 pct )                             (+8.2 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    5,175 yen           2,524 yen           5,600 yen           5,600 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3476.T

