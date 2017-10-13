TABLE-Mitsubishi Estate Logistics Reit Investment Coreporation-6 MTH results

Oct 13 (Reuters) Mitsubishi Estate Logistics Reit Investment Coreporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2017 ended Feb 28, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 to Aug 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 191 mln 162 mln 2.02 2.15 (+18.4 pct ) (+951.8 pct ) (+6.5 pct ) Net 43 mln 44 mln 1.03 993 mln (-2.5 pct ) (-3.6 pct ) Div 5,441 yen 2,232 yen 5,381 yen 5,249 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3481.T