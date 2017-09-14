FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mori Hills Reit Investment-6 MTH results
September 14, 2017

TABLE-Mori Hills Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 14 (Reuters) 
Mori Hills Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2017  ended Jan 31, 2017     to Jan 31, 2018     to Jul 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.49                8.25                8.49                8.68
                       (+2.9 pct )         (+6.3 pct )          (0.0 pct )         (+2.2 pct )
  Net                         4.76                4.56                4.62                4.73
                       (+4.2 pct )         (+1.2 pct )         (-2.8 pct )         (+2.3 pct )
  Div                    2,610 yen           2,606 yen           2,640 yen           2,700 yen

