TABLE-Mori Hills Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Sep 14 (Reuters) Mori Hills Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2017 ended Jan 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 to Jul 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.49 8.25 8.49 8.68 (+2.9 pct ) (+6.3 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) Net 4.76 4.56 4.62 4.73 (+4.2 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) Div 2,610 yen 2,606 yen 2,640 yen 2,700 yen