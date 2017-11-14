FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit-6 MTH results
November 14, 2017 / 8:05 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) 
Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Sep 30, 2017  ended Mar 31, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018     to Sep 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   11.61                8.87                8.54                8.55
                      (+30.9 pct )         (+2.4 pct )        (-26.4 pct )         (+0.2 pct )
  Net                         7.05                4.72                4.67                4.64
                      (+49.3 pct )         (+2.7 pct )        (-33.7 pct )         (-0.7 pct )
  Div                    4,964 yen           3,603 yen           3,650 yen           3,650 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
