2 months ago
TABLE-Nippon Healthcare Investment-6 MTH results
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Nippon Healthcare Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 19 (Reuters) 
Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Apr 30, 2017  ended Oct 31, 2016     to Oct 31, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                 697 mln             679 mln             697 mln             697 mln
                       (+2.7 pct )         (+1.8 pct )         (-0.0 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Net                      249 mln             246 mln             242 mln             241 mln
                       (+1.1 pct )         (-5.4 pct )         (-2.8 pct )         (-0.3 pct )
  Div                    3,343 yen           3,306 yen           3,250 yen           3,240 yen

