TABLE-Nippon Healthcare Investment-6 MTH results

Jun 19 (Reuters) Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2017 ended Oct 31, 2016 to Oct 31, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 697 mln 679 mln 697 mln 697 mln (+2.7 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (-0.0 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 249 mln 246 mln 242 mln 241 mln (+1.1 pct ) (-5.4 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Div 3,343 yen 3,306 yen 3,250 yen 3,240 yen