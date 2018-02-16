FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018

TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) 
Nippon Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Dec 31, 2017  ended Jun 30, 2017     to Jun 30, 2018     to Dec 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    7.55                6.95                7.22                7.18
                       (+8.7 pct )         (+1.6 pct )         (-4.4 pct )         (-0.5 pct )
  Net                         3.61                3.22                3.29                3.22
                      (+12.1 pct )         (+5.4 pct )         (-8.9 pct )         (-2.1 pct )
  Div                    9,211 yen           8,217 yen           8,387 yen           8,211 yen

