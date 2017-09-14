TABLE-Samty Residential Investment-6 MTH results

Sep 14 (Reuters) Samty Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2017 ended Jan 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 to Jul 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.84 1.81 1.83 1.84 (+1.9 pct ) (+62.7 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) Net 613 mln 605 mln 614 mln 614 mln (+1.4 pct ) (+82.9 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 2,169 yen 2,138 yen 2,170 yen 2,170 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3459.T