TABLE-Sekisui House Residential Investment-6 MTH results
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 7:06 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Sekisui House Residential Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) 
Sekisui House Residential Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Sep 30, 2017  ended Mar 31, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018     to Sep 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    6.92                6.92                6.97                6.90
                        (0.0 pct )         (+3.4 pct )         (+0.7 pct )         (-0.9 pct )
  Net                         2.49                2.50                2.47                2.43
                       (-0.3 pct )        (+14.1 pct )         (-1.1 pct )         (-1.3 pct )
  Div                    2,255 yen           2,234 yen           2,230 yen           2,200 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
