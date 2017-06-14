FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 14 (Reuters) 
Starts Proceed Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Apr 30, 2017  ended Oct 31, 2016     to Oct 31, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.98                2.25                2.97                3.01
                      (+32.7 pct )         (+0.3 pct )         (-0.5 pct )         (+1.6 pct )
  Net                         1.13             730 mln                1.07                1.08
                      (+54.6 pct )         (+2.4 pct )         (-5.6 pct )         (+1.2 pct )
  Div                    4,397 yen           4,204 yen           4,150 yen           4,200 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8979.T

