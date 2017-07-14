TABLE-United Urban Investment-6 MTH results

Jul 14 (Reuters) United Urban Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended May 31, 2017 ended Nov 30, 2016 to Nov 30, 2017 to May 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.98 22.86 23.86 23.77 (+0.5 pct ) (+6.6 pct ) (+3.8 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) Net 10.29 9.35 10.16 10.31 (+10.0 pct ) (+2.9 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Div 3,250 yen 3,010 yen 3,350 yen 3,400 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8960.T