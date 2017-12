TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s finance ministry forecasts it will issue T$400 billion to T$500 billion ($13.3-$16.7 billion) of government bonds next year, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Sources said the finance ministry shared the estimate with main bond trading companies in a meeting on Monday where it offered guidance for next year. ($1 = 29.9960 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Kim Coghill)