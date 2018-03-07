Taiwan Feb exports fall 1.2 pct y/y, China demand slumps

TAIPEI, March 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for February, released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. February REUTERS POLL January Exports (y/y pct) -1.2 +6.35 +15.3 Imports (y/y pct) +0.9 +8.39 +23.4* Trade balance (US$ bln) $2.9 $3.55 $2.42 February January Exports to China (y/y pct) -10.8 +21.1 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +12.6 +11.1 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +9.8 +14.4 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +19.1 +4.3 *Revised figures The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)