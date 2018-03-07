FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 7, 2018 / 8:21 AM / a day ago

Taiwan Feb exports fall 1.2 pct y/y, China demand slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for February, released by the Ministry of Finance
on Wednesday.
                                                           
                                  February  REUTERS POLL   January
     Exports (y/y pct)            -1.2      +6.35          +15.3
     Imports (y/y pct)            +0.9      +8.39          +23.4*
     Trade balance (US$ bln)      $2.9      $3.55          $2.42
                                                           
                                  February  January        
     Exports to China (y/y pct)   -10.8     +21.1          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)    +12.6     +11.1          
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)   +9.8      +14.4          
     Exports to Europe (y/y pct)  +19.1     +4.3           
    *Revised figures
    
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.