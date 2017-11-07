Taiwan October exports rise 3 pct y/y, worse than f'cast

TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for October, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. OCTOBER REUTERS POLL SEPTEMBER Exports (y/y pct) +3.0 +9.86 pct +28.1 Imports (y/y pct) +0.1 +3.70 pct +22.2 Trade balance (US$ bln) $5.2 $6.026 bln $6.69 OCTOBER SEPTEMBER Exports to China (y/y pct) +4.9 +29.6 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +0.6 +20.6 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) -6.0 +25.6 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +7.1 +39.9 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)