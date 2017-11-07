FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan October exports rise 3 pct y/y, worse than f'cast
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2017 / 8:09 AM / Updated a day ago

Taiwan October exports rise 3 pct y/y, worse than f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for October, released by the Ministry of Finance
on Tuesday.
                                                          
                                  OCTOBER  REUTERS POLL   SEPTEMBER
     Exports (y/y pct)            +3.0     +9.86 pct      +28.1
     Imports (y/y pct)            +0.1     +3.70 pct      +22.2
     Trade balance (US$ bln)      $5.2     $6.026 bln     $6.69
                                                          
                                  OCTOBER  SEPTEMBER      
     Exports to China (y/y pct)   +4.9     +29.6          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)    +0.6     +20.6          
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)   -6.0     +25.6          
     Exports to Europe (y/y pct)  +7.1     +39.9          
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

