FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan August export orders rise 7.5 pct, less than expected
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 20, 2017 / 8:13 AM / a month ago

Taiwan August export orders rise 7.5 pct, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  AUGUST   REUTERS POLL    JULY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +7.5     +8.5            +10.5
     Export orders from China     +11.6                    +10.7
     Export orders from U.S.      -0.8                     +7.7
     Export orders from Europe    +21.3                    +23.2
     Export orders from Japan     +13.0                    +8.3
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.