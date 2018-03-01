FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 1, 2018 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

Taiwan Jan export orders jump 19.7 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  January  REUTERS POLL    December
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +19.7%   +16.1           +17.5
     Export orders from China     +31%                     +7.9
     Export orders from U.S.      +16.3%                   +10.2
     Export orders from Europe    +15.3%                   +39.3
     Export orders from Japan     +17.8%                   +19.9
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.