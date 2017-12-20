FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Nov export orders rise 11.6 pct y/y, better than forecasts
December 20, 2017

Taiwan Nov export orders rise 11.6 pct y/y, better than forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                 NOVEMBER  REUTERS POLL    OCTOBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)     +11.6     +8.1            +9.2
     Export orders from China    +12.8                     +13.2
     Export orders from U.S.     +5.8                      +6.5
     Export orders from Europe   +20.2                     +13.8
     Export orders from Japan    +22.8                     +22.9
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
