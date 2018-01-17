Taiwan shares close above 11,000 points for first time in over 27 years

TAIPEI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s benchmark share index closed above 11,000 points for the first time in more than 27 years on Wednesday.

The Taiwan SE Weighted Index ended at 11,018.36 points, with big gains seen by tech, electric and new energy firms.

The three biggest percentage gainers in the main index were Chaintech Technology Corp, which rose 9.97 percent, Dah San Electric Wire & Cable Co Ltd, up 9.97 percent, and Jenn Feng New Energy Co Ltd, up by 9.92 percent.