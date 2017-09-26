FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan premier says plans to expand international co-operation
September 26, 2017

Taiwan premier says plans to expand international co-operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan aims to expand international co-operation and actively participate in regional economic integration, Premier William Lai said on Tuesday.

Lai, who took office after a cabinet reshuffle earlier this month and has vowed to boost the island’s economy, also said the government was seeking to sign bilateral or multilateral trade agreements. He did not provide details.

China views democratic Taiwan as a renegade province to be retaken with the use of force if necessary, and says other countries and international organizations should not recognize or treat it as a separate country. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

