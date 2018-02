TAIPEI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and major Apple supplier, said initial assessments indicated no impact from an earthquake in Hualien on Tuesday night, according to a spokeswoman.

The company’s headquarters and some facilities are located in northern Hsinchu, where the shock of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake was not felt overnight, the spokeswoman said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)