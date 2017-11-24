FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan financial regulator says aims to send official to China in Dec
November 24, 2017

Taiwan financial regulator says aims to send official to China in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top financial regulator said it intends to send a high-level official to a private-sector meeting in China in December where financial supervisory issues will be discussed, as Taipei seeks to maintain relations even as political ties have chilled.

Wellington Koo, chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, told Reuters on Friday in his first foreign media interview since he took up the post in September, that it aims to send an official of “deputy bureau chief or higher” to the meeting, which he said would be organised by the private sector.

The last time Chinese and Taiwan financial regulators publicly met was in 2015 at an annual cross-straits meeting.

Those meetings have not been held since Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, of whom Beijing is deeply suspicious, took office in May 2016.

Koo also said Taiwan would look to emulate Singapore’s approach to regulating fundraising using digital tokens and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

