2 months ago
Taiwan stocks fall tracking regional peers; ease from multi-year highs
#Banking and Financial News
June 6, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan stocks fall tracking regional peers; ease from multi-year highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to drop daily
reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They
will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and
a monthly table on foreign investor activity.
    Please send any queries to
[Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net]

Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday as investors took profits a day
after the index touched fresh multi-year highs, with caution in
line with overseas markets and a pullback in heavily-weighted
contract chipmaker TSMC           driving losses. 
    As of 0238 GMT, the main TAIEX index         fell 0.3
percent to 10,195.43 points.
    The index closed 0.7 percent higher at 10,226.84 on Monday,
its highest settlement in 27 years, but still below an intraday
high of around 10,393 posted in February 2000.
    The electronics subindex         fell 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex         lost 0.5 percent. 
    TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, was down 0.7
percent at T$210.50, off its record high of T$212.00 hit in
the previous session. 
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.039 to T$30.051 per
U.S. dollar.
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

