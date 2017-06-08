FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks edge up; investors cautious ahead of global events
#Banking and Financial News
June 8, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up; investors cautious ahead of global events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to drop daily
reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They
will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and
a monthly table on foreign investor activity.
    Please send any queries to
[Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net]

Taiwan stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, but gains were
limited as caution prevailed ahead of global events including
the UK elections, a policy meeting of the European Central Bank
and congressional testimony by former FBI director James Comey.
            
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.2 percent to close at
10,226.78, after ending nearly unchanged on Wednesday.
    The index is hovering around multi-year highs, and will be
at intraday levels not seen in 27 years if it breaches 10,393
points.
    The electronics subindex         rose 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex settled 0.2 percent higher.
    The Taiwan dollar was at around T$30.098 to the U.S. dollar
ahead of early afternoon trade, slightly weaker than its
previous session close of T$30.095.  
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

