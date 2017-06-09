Taiwan stocks mostly flat, bargain-hunting loses steam ahead of weekend

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim to power in one of Europe's biggest economies, while U.S. President Donald Trump survived, but was not left unscathed, after the FBI chief he fired accused him of trying to undermine the agency's investigation related to Russia. As of 0322 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 10,226.84 points, after rising as much as 0.4 percent in early trade. It closed 0.2 percent higher in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. Shares in chipmaker TSMC, the market's biggest firm by market-cap, , shied back from fresh record highs, after buying on the back of optimism after comments by its founder during a shareholders' meeting Thursday. Near midday, TSMC stock was flat at T$213.00, off a fresh high of T$215.00, hit intraday. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.004 to T$30.101 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)