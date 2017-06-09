FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 3:42 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan stocks mostly flat, bargain-hunting loses steam ahead of weekend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - Reuters plans to drop daily
reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They
will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and
a monthly table on foreign investor activity.
    Please send any queries to
[Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net]

Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as
early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing
uncertainties.
    The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a
clear claim to power in one of Europe's biggest economies, while
U.S. President Donald Trump survived, but was not left
unscathed, after the FBI chief he fired accused him of trying to
undermine the agency's investigation related to Russia.
                        
    As of 0322 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was unchanged
at 10,226.84 points, after rising as much as 0.4 percent in
early trade. It closed 0.2 percent higher in the previous
session.
    The electronics subindex         rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex         lost 0.2 percent. 
    Shares in chipmaker TSMC, the market's biggest firm by
market-cap,          , shied back from fresh record highs, after
buying on the back of optimism after comments by its founder
during a shareholders' meeting Thursday.             
    Near midday, TSMC stock was flat at T$213.00, off a fresh
high of T$215.00, hit intraday. 
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.004 to T$30.101 per
U.S. dollar.
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

