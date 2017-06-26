FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Taiwan stocks close at fresh 27-yr high
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 6:35 AM / a month ago

Taiwan stocks close at fresh 27-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 26 (Reuters) - (Reuters plans to drop daily
reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They
will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and
a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any
queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net])

    Taiwan stocks closed at a fresh 27-year high on Monday,
boosted by plastics, automobile, and construction stocks. 
    The main TAIEX index         closed up 1.3 percent at
10,513.96 points after losing 0.2 percent in the previous
session.
   Among actively traded shares, Nan Ya Plastics Corp          
rose 3 percent, while Formosa Petrochemical Corp          
climbed 5.1 percent. 
   The Taiwan Dollar strengthened T$0.093 to T$30.307 per U.S.
dollar.  

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.